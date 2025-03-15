Share

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has vowed to stand in solidarity with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan when she presents a sexual harassment petition at the Senate for consideration.

Kingibe, who also serves as the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, reaffirmed her commitment to the fight for women’s rights, saying she had no intention of undermining the allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

However, she emphasized that her stance was based on seeking the truth and not supporting false claims.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Kingibe assured Nigerians that she would champion the case when it reaches the Senate, adding that her past actions were not meant to dismiss Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims but to clarify that she was initially unaware of such allegations.

“Once an accusation of sexual harassment is formally tabled before the Senate, it would be incumbent on the body to ensure a thorough investigation through appropriate mechanisms,” she stated.

READ ALSO:

Kingibe stressed that as the head of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, her office remains a pillar of hope for gender equality, inclusivity, and social justice. She called for an open, transparent, and fair investigation into the allegations, ensuring that justice is served regardless of gender, position, or social status.

She also used the opportunity to highlight her ongoing legislative efforts, particularly the Gender Equity Bill 2025 (SB 743), which has passed its first reading and is awaiting the second. She remains focused on advancing gender inclusion in politics and governance.

“I remain resolute in my service to the Nigerian people, undeterred by falsehoods, and committed to fostering a democracy where justice, fairness, and equity prevail,” Kingibe affirmed.

The senator concluded by urging Nigerians to disregard any disinformation suggesting that she supports sexual harassment in any form, reaffirming her dedication to protecting women’s rights and delivering good governance.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

