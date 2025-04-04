Sexual Harassment: I’ll Present Evidence Against Akpabio Soon – Natasha

Share

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, on Thursday said she will soon present evidence of sexual harassment against the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

Akpoti-Uduaghan who made this disclosure while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today Program, said even though it was belated, the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reject a petition for her recall was in the right direction.

The federal lawmaker asserted that most of the addresses provided in the petition for her recall were false because most houses in her district weren’t labeled.

READ ALSO

“At the right time and at the right space, I will present the evidence that I have. I’m a lawyer. I’m a senator, and I understand how Nigeria works. For me, the most important thing is this recall process has been stalled.

“I give kudos and credit to INEC even though I believe they should have thrown it away from the get-go.

“Even though INEC did count 208,000 signatures, I bet you if they had gone into the verification stage, they would have struggled to even have 500 people come out to attest to signing that.”

New Telegraph recalls that on Monday, March 24, 2025, Charity Omole, one of the aides of Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo, led some constituents from Kogi Central to submit a petition to INEC for the recall of Akpoti-Uduaghan.

However, on Thursday, April 3, INEC said the petition for the recall of the lawmaker did not meet the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

