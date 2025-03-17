Sexual Harassment: Falana Warns Against Natasha’s IPU Attendance Probe

Share

Femi Falana (SAN) has cautioned against an official probe into Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s attendance at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in New York, warning that such an investigation could bring unnecessary embarrassment to Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that Senator Natasha was suspended from the Senate for gross misconduct following a seating arrangement altercation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The situation escalated after she accused the Senate President of sexual harassment, a claim that sparked public debate.

Days after, Natasha dragged the Nigerian Senate to the United Nations (UN) Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to seek justice.

On March 11, she addressed the IPU meeting, alleging that her suspension was a deliberate attempt to silence her over the harassment accusations.

Reacting to her move, Akpabio accused Natasha of humiliating the Nigerian government by reporting her suspension to the IPU.

READ ALSO:

Falana’s reactions come amid reports that the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) have launched an investigation into how the Kogi senator attended the IPU meeting without an official nomination.

A statement issued by the Senior Advocaten of Nigeria (SAN) described the investigation by security agencies as a misplaced priority that could tarnish Nigeria’s image.

“Contrary to the jaundiced views of the Senate leader, it is the official probe of the circumstances of her trip by security forces that will expose Nigeria to needless embarrassment and undeserved ridicule.”

He further advised the SSS and NIA to learn from past government actions, referencing investigations into illegal travel under the Sani Abacha military regime.

“The SSS and NIA may study the report of the investigation of our illegal travelling by the Sani Abacha military junta before embarking on the futile attempt to probe Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for having the temerity to externalise the ‘internal affair of the Senate.’”

The controversy continues to stir reactions, with civil rights groups and legal experts calling for fair treatment and respect for democratic principles in handling the matter.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

