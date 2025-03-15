Sexual Harassment: Coalition Condemns Natasha’s Suspension

Share

We Are All Natasha (WAAN), a coalition of Nigerian women against injustice, has strongly condemned what it described as the “Misogynistic behaviour,” the alleged sexual harassment, and subsequent suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Nigerian Senate.

In a letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and sent through the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, WAAN demanded that justice be upheld in the matter.

The letter, titled “Petition from Nigerian Women,” was presented during a peaceful rally held in Abuja, where hundreds of supporters gathered to raise awareness about the ongoing injustices faced by women in the Nigerian Senate, particularly in light of the suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan following her allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

WAAN’s Coordinator, Ireti Bakare, conveyed the message through the coalition’s Secretary, Irene Anuwa-Ikyegh.

Anuwa-Ikyegh pointed out that reports indicate that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan filed a petition accusing Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment and misogyny.

However, instead of addressing these serious allegations with fairness and transparency, the Senate unexpectedly suspended her for six months on the grounds of an alleged breach of Senate rules and ethics.

“This action appears to be a blatant attempt to silence Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and dismiss her claims without due process,” Anuwa-Ikyegh stated.

“We implore Your Excellency to consider our petition, demanding justice for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“It is imperative that an independent investigation is conducted into her allegations.”

Anuwa-Ikyegh further emphasized that sexual harassment and misogyny should never be tolerated, and individuals who come forward with such claims must be heard, protected, and not punished.

She called the suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan an affront to workplace safety, justice, fairness, and equity.

“We stand with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in demanding a swift, impartial investigation and an end to the culture of silence, intimidation, and victim-blaming,” Anuwa-Ikyegh declared.

During the rally, Dorothy Njemanze, founder of the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, addressed the crowd and condemned the silencing of women in politics.

“If there’s any woman here who has campaigned during an election, do you know they ask for her vote? If they ask for her vote, that means they cannot enter office. No woman, no nation!” she exclaimed, urging for more female representation and respect for women in politics.

Another prominent voice at the rally, Gloria Osefemi Odiahi, founder of Say No to Violence, expressed strong disapproval of the six-month suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, noting that March is Women’s Month, a time to reflect on the need for justice and equality.

“We do not think, as women, that she should be suspended. All we want is a fair hearing. All we want is justice,” Odiahi declared.

