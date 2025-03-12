Sexual Harassment: Canadian Senate Demands Justice For Natasha

Share

Following the Senator representing Kogi Centre Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the Chairman of the Canadian Senate Committee on Human Rights, Salma Ataullahjan, has called for justice for Natasha.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Natasha recently petitioned the United Nations’ Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), accusing the Nigerian Senate and its President of unfairly suspending her for six months after she lodged a complaint of alleged sexual harassment against Akpabio.

“I was suspended illegally because I submitted a petition of sexual harassment against the president of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“I thought that by submitting the petition, he would recuse himself, and both of us would submit ourselves to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petition for a fair and transparent investigation. Unfortunately, I was silenced and suspended,” Natasha stated.

The Nigerian Senate, however, defended its decision, claiming that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for violating Senate Standing Rules and engaging in misconduct.

Reacting to the controversy, Canadian Senator Salma Ataullahjan commended Akpoti-Uduaghan for her courage in speaking out.

“Stay strong, Natasha Akpoti. Your bravery for speaking out against sexual harassment is a powerful reminder that we must all continue to fight for a safer, more respectful world for everyone,” she wrote on her handle on Wednesday.

