The Upper Chamber of the 1oth National Assembly has summoned the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, to appear before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions (SCEPPP) to address allegations of sexual harassment leveled against Akpabio.

The Deputy Chief Whip, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, March 14.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had on February 28 accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

She claimed the incident occurred in December 2023 during a visit to the senate president’s residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Akpabio held her hand, led her around his house, and made inappropriate advances, even in the presence of her husband.

According to Nwebonyi, all involved parties, including Akpabio and other senators who were present on the day of the alleged incident, will testify before the committee.

“All the parties involved would appear before the committee, including the Senate President. He would come and testify, and his testimony would be recorded, likewise other senators,” he stated.

Reacting to the claims, Senator Nwebonyi dismissed the allegations as a distraction, arguing that there is no prima facie evidence to support the case.

“In criminal prosecution, there is what we call prima facie evidence—evidence on the surface. If there is no prima facie evidence, then there is no case,” he said.

He further alleged that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims were an attempt to divert public attention, stating that the Senate is not disturbed by the accusations.

“She knows quite alright that what she is saying is to divert attention, but we are not disturbed because we know the truth,” he added.

Nwebonyi, who claimed to have been present at the event, also stated,

“On the alleged date of the incident, so many senators were there. I am one of the star witnesses, and I will come and tell the world what I saw.”

With both Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan set to testify before the Ethics Committee, the coming weeks are expected to shed more light on the controversy surrounding the allegations.

