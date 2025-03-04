Sexual Harassment: Akpabio Must Step Down As Senate President –Women Groups Insist

Share

A coalition of over 360 women’s rights advocates, practitioners, and activists in Nigeria, WOMANIFESTO yesterday demanded that Senator Godswill Akpabio must step down as Senate President immediately to allow an unbiased investigation into the allegation of sexual harassment against him.

The call was contained in a statement signed by Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, co convener, WOMANIFESTO, and made available to journalists in Abuja.

According to the statement, the coalition also demanded that the investigation must be assigned to the Ethics Committee only on the condition that the sitting is raised to the status of a Public Hearing.

The statement reads: “Our demand includes an immediate independent investigation to inform the public hearing by the National Assembly’s Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

“The National Assembly must recognize that it is equally on trial before the whole nation. “Do the actions, structures, and systems of our public institutions protect Nigerian women and girls?

“This unfortunate incident is a core learning moment for all Nigerians, especially as it concerns the protection of women and girls against sexual and gender-based violence.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

