Sexual Harassement: Natasha Drags Nigerian Senate To UN

The embattled Senator representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly, Natsaha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Monday, escalated her dispute with Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, by presenting her case at a United Nations (UN) forum.

New Telegraph gathered that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended on March 6 after a heated confrontation with Akpabio over a new Senate seating arrangement, which she claimed was designed to undermine her.

Tensions intensified when Akpoti-Uduaghan, on national television, accused Akpabio of punishing her for rejecting his alleged sexual advances.

Speaking at the Women in Parliament session during the Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting at the United Nations in New York, Akpoti-Uduaghan called for international intervention to hold the Nigerian Senate accountable.

She asserted that she was facing political victimisation and intimidation for demanding an open and transparent investigation into her sexual harassment allegations against Akpabio.

“My call to the international community is that the world must not stay silent as democracy and women’s rights are rolled back in Nigeria. I call on human rights organisations, women’s movements, and democratic institutions to hold the Nigerian Senate accountable.

“Nigeria needs global partners to push for women’s political inclusion, safety, and protection from political harassment,” she stated.

Akpoti-Uduaghan maintained that her suspension was illegal and vowed to continue her fight against what she termed injustice upon her return. She also refused to apologise, describing the situation as an attempt by powerful men to silence her.

“This is a clear case of political victimisation for speaking against corruption and gender-based violence. The United Nations Declaration defines sexual harassment as a form of gender violence.

‘The Senate’s action is an assault on democracy. I was elected by my constituents to represent them, but powerful men have unilaterally silenced their voices by suspending me for six months,” she said.

She further stated, “I will resist political intimidation. In the past few days, several male colleagues have urged me to apologise and retract my statements, but I told them I would not apologise for my truth.

“I will serve the six-month suspension, and on the very first day of my return, I will re-present my petition on sexual harassment. I will continue to do so until there is a fair and transparent investigation.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan pledged to collaborate with women’s groups, civil society organisations, and legal teams to ensure that her suspension is overturned.

“This is bigger than me. No other woman in public office should ever be silenced again,” she declared.

Meanwhile, some Labour Party supporters staged a protest in Abuja on Tuesday against Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension.

Led by LP National Youth Leader Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, the group also filed a petition demanding strict sanctions against LP legislators and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen, for his role in the matter.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was handed a six-month suspension following a recommendation by Imasuen’s committee after her sexual harassment petition against Akpabio was dismissed at a Senate probe hearing.

Imasuen, the Edo South Senator, stated that the petition was “dead on arrival” due to a breach of Order 40 of the Senate Standing Order.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Ahanotu condemned the suspension, criticizing opposition lawmakers for failing to defend Akpoti-Uduaghan. He called on the Senate leadership to reconsider its decision.

“We, the Nigerian youths, strongly condemn the actions of the Ethics and Privileges Committee led by Neda Imasuen, which violated a court order. The hasty decision to suspend Natasha, along with Imasuen’s actions, has shocked many,” Ahanotu stated.

He made the following demands: “The 10th Senate should immediately rescind Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension and reconstitute a morally and mentally balanced committee to conduct a proper investigation.

Senator Neda Imasuen must be recused from the new committee. We also urge the people of Edo South to initiate a recall process against Senator Imasuen for his poor representation and conduct.”

Ahanotu expressed disappointment that Imasuen allegedly allowed himself to be used as a tool against Natasha. “Unlike other parties where members’ sins are forgiven once they cross over, LP will not let any erring member go unpunished,” he said.

He further urged President Bola Tinubu to speak out against the mistreatment of women in Nigerian politics, referencing similar challenges faced by his wife as a serving Senator in the 9th Assembly.

“Nigerian youths demand that Senate President Godswill Akpabio submit himself for investigation by an impartial body. A situation where one man acts as judge in his case, as Akpabio did, must be denounced,” he added.

