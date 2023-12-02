Sexual Assault: You’re A Dirty Old Man, Court Tells 65-year-old Landlord

Justice Abiola Soladoye of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has described a 65-year- old landlord, Igwe Ambrose, as a dirty old man who touched the breasts of his tenant’s daughters by pretending to be assisting them with their school- work. The judge made the pronouncement while sentencing 65-year-old Ambrose to double life imprisonment for fingering his tenant’s 7-year-old and 11-year- old daughters.

The 65-year-old man was convicted and jailed by Justice Soladoye on a four- count of sexual assault by penetration and indecent treatment of the children. According to the judge, the defendant was identified, and his testimony exposed him as an untruthful and unworthy defendant. In her words: “The children decided to open up to their mother, who then informed her husband; he thereafter confronted the defendant and the matter was reported to a police station.

“The police visited the scene and the defendant was invited to the police station, where he denied the allegations against him. “The testimonies of the prosecution witnesses (victims) were credible, as they cannot consent to being fingered by the landlord. “The defendant was identified as the assailant and the pieces of evidence by the minors were corroborated by their mother and the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) who visited the crime scene and a clear account of the assault and indecent treatment was confirmed.”

Consequently, Justice Soladoye convicted the defendant of the four-count charge made against him by the Lagos State Government contrary to Sections 135 and 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. “Counts one and two carry life imprisonment each; the defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment on each of the count charges. “In respect of counts three and four, which carry seven years jail term, the defendant is hereby sentenced to seven years imprisonment on each of the count charges.

“His name is to be entered in the Sexual Offences Register maintained by the Lagos State Government,” Justice Soladoye declared. While the trial of the case lasted, the lawyer for the LASG, Mrs Olufunke Adegoke, called four witnesses: two survivors, the mother of the survivors and IPO through whom five exhibits were tendered. The convict testified for himself. In her submission, Adegoke revealed that the convict committed the offence between January and June 2021 at Shagari Estate, Ipaja, Lagos.