Sexual Assault: Traditional Herbal Healer Bags 14 Years In Prison

Justice Rahman Oshodi of a Lagos Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja has sentenced a traditional herbal healer, Segun Shina, to 14 years in prison for attempting to sexually assault a 10-year-old, (name withheld), who was suffering from epilepsy.

It would be recalled that the defendant was initially arraigned on a charge of defilement on April 4, 2021, by the Lagos State Government (LASG).

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge, and counsel for the LASG, Bukola Okeowo, had called two witnesses; the survivor’s mother and an investigative police officer through whom compelling evidence and exhibits were admitted as evidence.

The survivor’s mother had in her evidence told the court that her daughter was suffering from epilepsy, and she had taken her to the defendant for healing “He gave my daughter something to drink and she vomited.

“He later told me that my daughter will have to stay for a few days with him to perfect her healing, but she later got back home and said that Shina had sex with her,” the mother of the survivor had said. The prosecutor, however, had approached the court on February 2 that the defendant, through his counsel, Mrs Rukayat Owolabi had entered a plea bargain agreement which necessitated the amended charge to attempted sexual assault by penetration.

The amended charge was read to Shina and he pleaded guilty it. In his verdict, Justice Oshodi held that the evidence before the court, the medical report and also the voluntary guilty plea proved that Shina committed the offence. Oshodi thereafter convicted Shina as charged.

In his judgement, Justice Oshodi posited that he was satisfied that the convict duly understood the nature of the plea bargain and his counsel had explained it to him. He said: “Segun Shina, you have pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault by penetration of a 10-year-old girl suffering from epilepsy.

“I must emphasise that the charge you were earlier charged carries life imprisonment. “You exploited the child seeking help for epilepsy, and you also betrayed the trust placed on you as a traditional herbal healer.

“I have considered your plea for mercy, your lawyer’s allocutus, the submission of the prosecutor and I hereby sentence you to 14 years jail term.” The court also ordered the family of the convict to ensure his rehabilitation upon release.

“You shall have no direct or indirect contact with the family of the survivor and your name shall be registered as a sex offender under the law,” the judge said. The offence, according to the prosecution, violates Section 262 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

