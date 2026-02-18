Sexual Assault: ‘Men Should Hold Other Men Accountable’ – Simi

Nigerian sensation singer and songwriter, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi has voiced her concern about sexual assault, calling on men to take greater responsibility in confronting the problem.

Taking to her verified X handle on Tuesday, the “Duduke” crooner urged men to hold one another accountable and to stand in support of survivors rather than dismissing allegations or prioritising loyalty over justice.

According to the songstress, a significant number of women have experienced abuse, criticising the culture of silence among men who overlook or excuse their friends’ actions.

Simi wrote, “Men should hold other men accountable. Many of you create safe spaces for your friends’ perverted and wicked behaviour because “I’m not like that”. I take a f*cking pepper spray when I walk outside alone or with my daughter.

“Do you think I’m scared of other women? If you’re not a rapist and people calling out rapists bother you, you need to sit and have a conversation with yourself. Because why are you triggered if you’re not guilty?

“Almost every woman I know personally has been sexually assaulted at some point in their lives. You can’t think it’s okay to shut people up from speaking up about assault because some people lie.

“If you lie, you should face consequences, but that’s not the conversation I’m having. Nor is it one I’m interested in having. How many of your male friends have they lied about? How many of your friends have actually assaulted women as vibes??

“Women are terrified to go out. Women in their homes are not safe either. Ask your sisters. Ask your female friends and your girlfriends. Ask your wives. We’re not all crazy. Stop raping women!!”