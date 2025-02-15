Sexual Assault: Jay-Z, Diddy’s Accuser Drops Lawsuit

Share

The woman who accused hip-hop stars Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jay-Z of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 has dropped her civil lawsuit on Friday.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Jay-Z whose real name is Shawn Carter was accused in December of raping the girl with Combs at a party following the MTV Video Music Awards in September of 2000.

According to the document filed with the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, the accuser “Hereby gives notice that the above-captioned action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice” — meaning the suit cannot be refiled.

However, It was not immediately clear if the stars had reached a settlement with the woman, who has not been identified.

But 55-year-old billionaire, Jay-Z welcomed the closure of the case, which he slammed as “Frivolous, fictitious and appalling.”

“This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims.

“I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.” J-Zay stated

