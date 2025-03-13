Sexual Allegation: Senate Passes Vote Of Confidence In Akpabio’s Leadership

Share

Amid the controversy surrounding sexual harassment allegations in the Nigerian Senate, the Red Chamber on Thursday passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The development came after the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, under Orders 40 and 51, moved a motion on the recent controversy surrounding the upper chamber, underscoring the need for clarity, adherence to legislative rules and a renewed focus on governance.

New Telegraph recalls that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, was suspended by the Senate last week following an allegation of sexual harassment against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

However, speaking on the floor of the Senate, Senator Bamidele acknowledged heightened public interest in the matter due to allegations made by a fellow senator.

He maintained that at no point between August 2023 and the present was the Senate informed of any sexual harassment claims, adding that the issue at hand was purely about disciplinary measures related to breaches of Senate rules.

He further defended the Senate’s authority to regulate its proceedings, including the decision to suspend a senator, stating that such actions were necessary to maintain order and uphold legislative integrity.

He refuted claims that the Senate acted beyond its constitutional rights, noting that suspension remains the only alternative to anarchy within the chamber.

To conclude, the Senate passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, commending the way the matter was handled

According to him, “I want to make it clear that the matter referred to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges had nothing to do with sexual harassment.

“The Senate President did not preside over any case related to such allegations. What was addressed was a flagrant disregard for Senate rules, and we followed due process as guided by the Constitution.

“It was never an issue before us that any member of us was sexually harassed, and we hold on to that point. We need to put the events of the last two weeks and concentrate. There is work before us and we have done everything possible, ensuring that the electoral reforms and others have legislative expressions.”

