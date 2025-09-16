Sexual Allegation Against VC Candidate: Babcock Varsity Fumes, Threatens Legal Action

The authorities of Babcock University (BU), Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, have reaffirmed that the ongoing process of appointing the next President/Vice-Chancellor of the university remains transparent, just, fair, and guided solely by merit and service.

They said the university’s legacy of moral integrity, spiritual depth, and academic excellence would never be compromised, even as the management stressed that Babcock University remains committed to its mission of building servant leaders for Nigeria, Africa, and the world.

The university, in a statement by the Director Marketing & Communications, Dr Joshua Suleiman, was reacting to a publication by an online medium, alleging that one of the candidates aspiring to the office of President/Vice-Chancellor of the university is being resisted by an alleged church advocacy group, reported to be known as “The Apostles Seventh-Day Adventist Advocacy Group” on account of purported sexual infidelity during his service prior to his leave of absence.

In its reaction, the university in the statement, categorically condemned this publication in its entirety as baseless, fabricated, mischievous and malicious.

Therefore, the university, owned by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, stated emphatically and without equivocation that “neither the university nor its Proprietors are aware or know any Church advocacy group within the Seventhday Adventist Church (Owner of the University) called The Apostles Seventh-Day Adventist advocacy group or it’s so called coordinator, by name, Elder Sam- son Fasasi.”