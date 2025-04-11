Sexual Abuse: Hollywood Director, ToBack, Ordered To Pay $1.68bn To 40 Women

Share

A New York jury on Wednesday awarded $1.68 billion in damages to 40 women who accused writer and director James Toback of sexual abuse and other crimes over a span of 35 years, according to lawyers representing the plaintiffs.

The decision stems from a lawsuit filed in Manhattan in 2022 after New York State instituted a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over sexual assault claims even if they took place decades ago.

It marks one of the largest jury awards since the advent of the #MeToo movement, as well as in New York State history, said attorney Brad Beckworth, of the law firm Nix Patterson LLP, in an interview.

The court had not yet released documentation of the verdict as of Wednesday night. Beckworth said the verdict included $280 million in compensatory damages and $1.4 billion for punitive damages to the plaintiffs, reports The New York Post.

