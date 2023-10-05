SexForGrades: DSS Confirm Arrest Of Prof Ndifon, UNICAL Suspended Dean

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed that Professor Cyril Ndifon, the former Head of the University of Calabar’s College of Law, is in their custody.

This contradicts initial reports regarding his whereabouts.

Earlier reports had claimed that Professor Ndifon, who is embroiled in allegations of having sexual relationships with some Unical law students, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

However, Dr Peter Afunanya, the head of Public Relations and Strategic Communications for the DSS, confirmed to journalists in Abuja that Professor Ndifon was arrested by the secret police at the request of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Crimes Commission (ICPC).

He claimed that they arrested the professor because he had repeatedly declined their invitations in the widely reported sex scandal.

According to Afunanya, the arrest, which was executed on October 4, 2023, in Calabar, Cross River State, was carried out in compliance with a court order.

Afunanya said, “The ICPC has sought the collaboration of the Department of State Services (DSS), on the University of Calabar (UNICAL) sex scandal matter involving Professor Cyril Ndifon, the erstwhile Dean of the Faculty of Law of the Institution.

“The commission had disclosed the refusal of Ndifon to honour its several invitations thus his eventual arrest in Calabar, Cross River State by its operatives on 4th October 2023 based on a court order.

“However, the Service, following the commission’s request and in the spirit of interagency cooperation, supported it for a successful operation.”

Recall that Ndifon filed a lawsuit against the vice chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, and other officers at the National Industrial Court in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, over the sex scandal engulfing the institution.

The law professor, who is currently on suspension, claimed that he had to take the principal officers of the school to court to clear his reputation of the smear campaign against him. He also alleged that the VC funded the protest against him because she wanted him removed from his role as dean and from academia.