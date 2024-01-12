Sexagenarian Releases Debut Gospel Track To Mark Birthday

In his passion to the service of God and purpose, as well as to mark his 60th birthday anniversary and retirement from active service, Supo Olageshin has release his debut single titled ‘Ireoluwa’.

Olageshin, a Minister at the Ever-Increasing Word Ministries, also known as Rhema Chapel International Churches, under the leadership of Reverend George Olawale Adegboye, said God has shown him much mercy and goodness hence his song of appreciation.

The retiree, who was in active service for over 40 years both with the government as well as the private sector, confessed his love for music at an early age and how he started writing divinely inspired songs which are many in his archives when he got saved in 1989, and joined a very vibrant Christian Fellowship in Abeokuta called Jesus Joint.

The minister who currently serves at the National Headquarters of the church in Yaba, Lagos, said he also decided to rejuvenate his long abandoned passion in music by releasing his debut track available on several digital platforms.

As a passionate teacher of the word, lawn tennis lover and a certified marriage counselor, Olageshin also made known that he delights in giving counsel to the youths and always offering a helping hand and counsel to those who need it.

He, also expressed his passion for Nigeria, stating he “hopes to see his country become better as well as see the world at large dwell in peace and harmony.”