Sexagenarian Gets Life Imprisonment For Defiling 11-Year-Old Girl

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos, yesterday sentenced a 64-year-old man, Lateef Durojaiye, to life imprisonment for defiling his neighbour’s 11-year-old daughter (name withheld).

Justice Rahman Oshodi, in his judgment, held that the prosecution proved the ingredients of defilement against Durojaye, beyond reasonable doubts.

Oshodi said the convict’s case had a complex history as he was initially charged and arraigned on Aug. 5, 2021, but the case was struck out on Nov. 29, 2021 for want of diligent prosecution.

The court said the case was re-listed to the court and was re-arraigned on May 22, 2022 and April 16, 2022 in which he pleaded not guilty.

The judge said the convict’s attempt to deny the offence did not hold waters as the survivor did not only endure physical trauma, but also physiological burden of keeping the secret under threat.

He said the evidence of the survivor was corroborated with the medical report and the evidences of other prosecution witnesses.

According to him, the survivor gave a direct account how the convict defiled her. The court also held that the medical doctor corroborated the witness testimony while giving a medical examination of discovering injuries with consistent forceful penetration.

The judge said: “The prosecutrix gave her evidence that the defendant came to their house, gave her a phone to watch blue film and asked her if she can do what they are doing in the video.

