Sex Workers Accuse KAI, Neighborhood Watch Of Indiscriminate Arrest, Extortion

The Nigeria Sex Workers Association (NSWA), has accused Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) officials and Neighbourhood Watch officers of indiscriminate arrest and extortion of their members in Lagos and other parts of the country.

The group therefore called for an urgent and decisive action by the concerned authorities to halt the rising level of assault on the sex workers in the state.

The group in a statement yesterday by its national coordinator, Amaka Enemo, posited that its members have continued to be subjected to systemic violence, discrimination and stigmatization, despite the critical role they play in the economy and the society.

According to Enemo, recent reports indicate a disturbing rise in physical assaults, harassment and extortion of them and their clients by the law enforcement officials.

The group emphasised that the act does not only endangers the lives of the sex workers, but also undermines their rights and dignity as human beings and as Nigerians.

She said: “No fewer than 19 of their members were arrested in Lagos on 31st July, 27th and 28th of August, 2024, in Eti-Osa and Abule Egba of Lagos State by operatives of Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), Neighbourhood Watch, Ministry of Environment officers arrested and arraigned them at the Lagos State Environmental Task Office mobile court.

“Out of the 19, some were sentenced to nine months imprisonment and currently at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre. We are doing our legitimate job, yet they didn’t allow us to operate.”

It added that another set of members numbering 26 in total, were on October 2, arrested by the Lagos State KAI team and arraigned on October 4.

Upon being arraigned, 11 pleaded guilty, while 15 pleaded not guilty and were immediately asked to be remanded in Kirikiri Maximum Prison with the case adjourned to December 18.

