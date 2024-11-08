Sex Tapes: Equatorial Guinea Sacks Anti-Graft Agency Boss

Share

Equatorial Guinea’s President, Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has reportedly appointed Zenón Obiang Obiang Avomo as the new Director General of the National Agency for Financial Investigation.

He replaced Baltasar Ebang Engonga following a shocking sex scandal involving public officials. This was disclosed in a news report yesterday by a media outlet based in Equatorial Guinea, Ahora EG.

Also, according to another local news platform, Real Equatorial Guinea, the President fired Engonga for “irregularities committed in the exercise of his functions, as well as inappropriate family and social conduct for the performance of public functions, as stated in Decree number 118/2024, dated November 4.”

The leadership change follows Engonga’s arrest amid allegations that he recorded over 400 explicit videos involving the wives of prominent figures in Equatorial Guinea.

The discovery of the videos reportedly occurred during an impromptu search by ANIF officials investigating financial irregularities tied to Engonga, a well-known economist.

Authorities uncovered over 400 sex tapes involving Engonga and several women, including the wives of high-profile figures such as ministers, police officials, and even the sister of the President.

