Sex-For-Roles Hindrance To Emerging Talents- Abidemi Adisa

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Abidemi Adisa, is one of the emerging talents rocking the Yoruba arm of the Nigerian movie industry. Within her short stint, she has been able to carve a niche for herself through her versatility and ability to interpret roles.

The graduate of International Relations from the Hudegbe North American University in Benin Republic lends a voice to the controversial sex for roles issue that usually plague the movie industry. She said, ‘‘It sure does exist and it is one of the things driving many talented people away from the Nigerian movie industry.

This is not even limited to actresses, but men too are sometimes victims. But we can’t stereotype Nollywood for this because it sure does exist in other Industries as well; Luckily for me, no one has ever asked me for sex for a role because I’m not desperate for stardom.’’

Abidemi Adisa learned the rudiments of acting under the tutelage of veteran actor, Saidi Balogun, and has featured in countless movies with three movie productions to her credit that include Ota, Ojiji Ife, Bidemi Jagba 1 & 2. The talented actress is currently working on a new project, Iku Ore, that tells the story of a lady that pleases her friend in every way but who doesn’t care about herself. The movie is expected to be shot in some parts of United Kingdom and Nigeria.