New Telegraph

February 14, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Sex Before Marriage…

Sex Before Marriage Hides Your Partner’s Red Flags – Eucharia Anunobi

Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has cautioned couples against relying on sexual compatibility or long-term dating as assurance for a successful marriage.

The actress who spoke on Saturday, February 14, said true character is often revealed only after marriage.

According to her, “Until you are legally married and begin to live under the same roof, you can never ever see the true character of your partner.”

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

She said, “Sex before marriage will always blindfold you not to see the flaws in your partner’s character. Good sex is not a guarantee that your marriage or relationship will last even if you date for two to three or even thirty-five years.”

READ ALSO:

Anunobi further stressed that the length of a relationship does not determine its success. “Dating for years is not a guarantee for a successful marriage,” she said.

She advised intending couples, saying, “So get married, if you have checked a few issues to see that you people are compatible and have the same vision, values, religious sentiments and stop wasting each other’s time and life.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Hon. Mohammed Donates POS Terminals, Grants To Empower Constituents
Read Next

Finally, Yul Edochie Reacts To Father’s Comment On Judy Austin