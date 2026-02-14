Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has cautioned couples against relying on sexual compatibility or long-term dating as assurance for a successful marriage.

The actress who spoke on Saturday, February 14, said true character is often revealed only after marriage.

According to her, “Until you are legally married and begin to live under the same roof, you can never ever see the true character of your partner.”

She said, “Sex before marriage will always blindfold you not to see the flaws in your partner’s character. Good sex is not a guarantee that your marriage or relationship will last even if you date for two to three or even thirty-five years.”

Anunobi further stressed that the length of a relationship does not determine its success. “Dating for years is not a guarantee for a successful marriage,” she said.

She advised intending couples, saying, “So get married, if you have checked a few issues to see that you people are compatible and have the same vision, values, religious sentiments and stop wasting each other’s time and life.”