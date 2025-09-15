Seville, Jefferson-Wooden Crowned World’s Fastest Man, Woman At World Championships

Jamaica’s Oblique Seville and America’s Me- lissa Jefferson-Wooden were crowned the world’s fastest man and woman after storming to 100m titles at the World Athletics Championships yesterday.

Seville clocked a personalbest 9.77 seconds, finishing ahead of compatriot Kishane Thompson (9.82) and defending Olympic and world champion Noah Lyles of the United States (9.89), who took silver and bronze.

The 24-year-old’s break- through marked Jamaica’s first men’s 100m world title since Usain Bolt’s 2016 victory, and his own maiden global gold, following eighth place at the 2024 Paris Olympics and fourth at both the 2022 and 2023 worlds.

Jefferson-Wooden, 25, captured her first individual global crown in the women’s 100m, setting a champion- ship record of 10.61 seconds to eclipse Sha’Carri Richardson’s 10.65 mark from 2023. A bronze medalist in Paris and a key member of the U.S. 4x100m relay teams that won the last two world and Olympic titles, she outpaced Jamaica’s Tina Clayton (10.76) and Olympic cham- pion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia (10.84).