Sevilla Look To Offload Embattled Iheanacho

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho’s move to Sevilla from Leicester City was meant to mark the start of a new chapter in his career.

However, the Nigerian striker has struggled to make an impact in Spain, leaving both the club and its fans frustrated.

Reports in Spain now suggest that Sevilla are considering offloading Iheanacho in the January transfer window, provided they can find a suitor willing to take on his substantial wages.

After spending seven years at Leicester City, where he played a role in their promotion to the Premier League, Iheanacho made the switch to La Liga during the summer.

He joined Sevilla alongside compatriot Chidera Ejuke, who had a promising start before being sidelined by injury Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Iheanacho, whose performances have fallen far short of expectations.

In La Liga, Iheanacho has made seven appearances without registering a single goal or assist. While he did manage a brace in a Copa del Rey clash against lower-tier side Las Rozas, it hasn’t been enough to quell doubts about his form and suitability for Sevilla’s style of play.

Adding to his woes, he has also faced criticism from Nigerian fans after underwhelming performances during the last international break, where Nigeria were held to a draw by Benin and suffered a surprising loss to Rwanda.

Sevilla’s hierarchy, reportedly dissatisfied with Iheanacho’s contributions, are exploring the possibility of a winter departure. There are also concerns about his weight, which the club feels has not helped his cause.

