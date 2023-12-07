Sevilla Bid to Sign Ndidi as Simon Leads Free Agent Eagles List

Sevilla, a La Liga team, have entered the competition to sign Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi next summer. Ndidi’s contract with Leicester City will expire in the summer, and he will leave the Championship table-toppers if he does not renew his contract.

Ndidi has been l i n k e d w i t h several clubs, including Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but according to Foot Mercato, Sevilla is undergoing a significant restructuring and believes that Ndidi will help improve the team. Moreover, Nantes winger Moses Simon leads several Super Eagles stars who will be free agents by the end of this year.

Transfermarkt has compiled a list of players whose contracts will expire soon, and Leicester City’s Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are among those who could walk away as free agents from their English clubs in 2024 if they don’t sign a new contract with ‘The Foxes.’ Simon, who is 28 years old, joined Nantes permanently after a successful loan spell from La Liga club Levante in July 2020.

The winger has been linked with several clubs in France and the Premier League. His Transfermarkt value is nine million euros after being bought by Nantes for five million euros three years ago. These top stars might see out their contracts to enjoy a big payoff as free agents in the summer.