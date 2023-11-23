Sevilla, Barcelona Battle For Super Eagles Midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi

Spanish La Liga clubs, Barcelona and Sevilla are reportedly battling for the free transfer of Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Wilfred Ndidi is desperately needed by Sevilla, who are rebuilding their midfield after signing Boubakary Soumare on loan from Leicester City.

According to the Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Ndidi will have to accept a significant wage reduction to complete his move to Sevilla next summer.

READ ALSO:

Ndidi, 26, is expected to leave the Foxes when his current contract expires as he and Leicester City have not reached an agreement on a new deal yet.

Many football enthusiasts believe that he is too good to continue playing in the Championship, the second-tier league of English football, after failing to secure a move away in the summer.

The Nigerian international has played in twelve Championship games so far this season. He has also played in three Carabao Cup games this season.

He joined Leicester City from Genk for a transfer fee worth £14 million in 2017 and has since played in 252 Premier League and Europa League games.