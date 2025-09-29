Several Injured In Shooting, Fire At Mormon Church In US

Several people were injured after a shooting and a fire at a Mormon church in Michigan, local police have said. Officials said there was an active shooter incident at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, a town 60 miles (96 km) northwest of Detroit, yesterday morning.

“There are multiple victims and the shooter is down,” police said. Authorities have yet to identify the suspect or disclose a motive. The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said there was no further threat to the public and the fire had been contained.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured, reports the BBC. US Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on X that she had received briefings on “what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire” at the church.