Several Injured In Shooting, Fire At Mormon Church In US

This frame grab from UGC drone footage obtained from “X/Julie J/@MALKOWSKI6APRIL” shows a fire at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan on September 28, 2025. At least two people were killed and several others injured Sunday after a shooter targeted a Mormon church in Michigan, authorities said, in the latest deadly tragedy that US President Donald Trump called part of a national “epidemic of violence.” The suspect, a 40-year-old man from a nearby town in the northern US state, was shot dead by law enforcement responding to the attack, in which the church was also set ablaze, police said, without specifying any possible motive. (Photo by HANDOUT / X/Julie J/@MALKOWSKI6APRIL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / X/JULIE J/@MALKOWSKI6APRIL / HANDOUT” HANDOUT – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Several people were injured after a shooting and a fire at a Mormon church in Michigan, local police have said. Officials said there was an active shooter incident at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, a town 60 miles (96 km) northwest of Detroit, yesterday morning.
“There are multiple victims and the shooter is down,” police said. Authorities have yet to identify the suspect or disclose a motive. The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said there was no further threat to the public and the fire had been contained.
It was not immediately clear how many people were injured, reports the BBC. US Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on X that she had received briefings on “what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire” at the church.