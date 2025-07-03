New Telegraph

July 3, 2025
Several Injured As Three-Story Building Collapses In Lagos

A three-storey building on Thursday collapsed on Lagos Island, in Asesi Lane around the Adeniji Adele Road injuring some occupants.

The Lagos State Information Commissioner Gbenga Omotoso who confirmed the incident in a Facebook post stated that four persons have been rescued from the rubble and have been taken to the hospital.

New Telegraph gathered that emergency responders from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), among others, have since gotten to the incident scene.

