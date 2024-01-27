Seventh Edition of IHTEF Gets April 24 Date

The organiser of the yearly Internation- al Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-sustainability Forum (IHTEF), Chibuikem Diala, has announced the date for the staging of this year’s event, which is the seventh edition. It will also feature awards and gala night event. Scheduled to hold between April 24 and 25 in Abuja Continental Hotel, Diala, noted in the press statement by him, ‘‘I specially invite you to IHTEF 7.0. IHTEF is a premium MICE platform for the hospitality sector in Nigeria and beyond.

It is both a knowledge, networking and a transaction ground for Industry players. ‘‘IHTEF 2024 is an epoch in itself because it’s our seventh edition, hence our desire to ’emerge together’ with a new thinking of how hospitality businesses should be done in the light of the emerging green economy. In this hospitality economy, there is something for everyone. ‘‘It’s important to note that the built industry including Hotel/Tourism Real Estate contributes 40% to global carbon emission.

And this is a lot. So we can’t solve the climate problem without making concerted efforts to solving emissions in the hotel built and service environment.’’ He further stated, ‘‘I believe, we can champion a new dimension of growth for the sustainability of the Hospitality sector. This edition will intersect be- tween green hospitality development, green finance, skills and standards (Talent Ecosystem) for a new economy. ‘‘IHTEF 7.0 will be a mix of knowlworking, fun and laughter.

This seventh edition will feature among others; IHTEF Conference and Exhibition; Fifth IHTEF Bed Making Competition; The Bartenders’ Academy (Masterclass for barmen, waiters and waitresses); and The Chef’s Colloquium.’’ Diala also disclosed that, ‘‘the event will close with the third edition of the prestigious Hotel Industry Excellence and Sustainability Awards (HIESA).’’