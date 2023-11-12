Seventh-day Adventists Want To Be Part Of Solution In Nigeria –Ted Wilson

President, General Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists, Pastor Ted Wilson, who visited Nigeria to celebrate the 100 years of existence of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church, South- East Nigeria spoke with Arise TV on the social impact of the church in Nigeria, what makes the church’s health and educational institutions different, their Saturday (Sabbath) worship days which usually coincides with election days in Nigeria, need for government to promote religious liberty and why the church should solve and not add to society’s problems. CHINYERE ABIAZIEM brings the excerpts

Congratulations on the centenary of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church, South-East Nigeria. What is the core essence of your visit, the programmes you will be partaking in and their significance to the church?

It is a privilege to tell you that our church has been in existence for quite some time but it is celebrating 100 years in eastern Nigeria. We are here in Aba and we are going to have a special occasion today (Saturday November 4), a big rally to celebrate the Centenary. I am also here because we have the year-end meetings of our West Central Africa division, we have 13 World divisions around the globe and we finished that in Ikot Ekpene where we had fine meetings.

The third reason for being in Nigeria is simply a pastoral visit to encourage our church members to help them to be the best citizens of Nigeria, help- ing people physically mentally , socially and spiritually. We want to be part of the solution in Nigeria.

Let us talk about your interaction with certain governors in Nigeria in Akwa Ibom State and even Abia with Governor Alex Otti where you spoke passionately on the need for leaders to consider the freedom of conscience, justice and mercy for all and the humility of leadership. Now, can you expand on this injunction?

This is a great question and it really was a privilege to meet with two governors so far and to be able to share with them and encourage them spiritually. You know the Bible tells us we need to pray for our leaders because they need wisdom, each of us needs to receive the wisdom from heaven in order to guide and to be able to lead in a particular way. We did emphasize in both situations the great need for the emphasis on essentially religious liberty; when there is religious liberty for all, then there is a wonderful foundation upon which society can be built and government activities.

So, we asked in a very special way that for Seventh-Day Adventists who worship on the seventh day –Sabbath on Saturday that we would have special accommodations for special work provisions, community work activities that are planned for elections that may take place for educational institution exams and that kind of thing. That alternative dates can be accommodated for Sabbath observers whether they be Seventh-Day Adventists or others.

In this way, all can participate in society, in education, in community services without the feeling that somehow their religious convictions are being compromised. I am grateful that the governors listened and I believe by God’s grace they will be able to provide accommodating arrangements for Seventh- Day Adventists and others who have certain religious convictions because we want to be part of society and be a blessing as well.

Let us talk about the social impact of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church particularly in the education and the health sector? There are two Universities owned by the church, Babcock University in Ilishan Remo in Ogun State and Clifford University in Umuika Abia State. What makes the church’s health and educational institutions different from others?

That’s a great question. Actually you have mentioned Babcock University, we will be there tomorrow and we just were at Clifford University, these are two of our fine institutions. There are many secondary schools as well elementary schools, these are essentially and wonderful opportunity for the Seventh- Day Adventists to share with others not only how to obtain a good vocation to become a professional and be a blessing to society but also to understand spiritual values that will take you through not only this life but into eternity.

You know in Matthew chapter 9 it says in verse 35 that Jesus went about all the cities and villages teaching in their synagogues, preaching the gospel of the kingdom and healing every sickness and every disease among the people. This special emphasis that Christ has given to us of teaching, healing, preaching and all of these are part of Seventh-Day Adventist understanding to be able to teach the whole person. That is why we have these educational institutions and that is why we have health institutions.

Here in Aba we visited our hospital and a motherless babies’ home, my heart was touched as I saw these precious little babies who have no mothers and the nurses are taking care of these little ones. You know this is an important part of helping the society; so the difference as indicated is that we have a purpose and we have a model and that is, that Christ showed his love and his care and asks us to follow in his footsteps in helping people in a very dynamic way.

That is really what drives us it’s not just altruism or just we want to have good public relations it is because God’s love works through his people to touch the lives of others and that’s why Seventh-Day Adventist education, health, community outreaches, development, relief agencies and all of these things that Seventh-Day Adventists run in helping young people, mothers, women, men, these all have a purpose because we want to elevate people and bring them into the presence of God.

What is the central message that the General Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventists brings to the world at this time of social and economic challenges especially here in Nigeria? Is there a safe haven?

Let me begin by saying we have been cared for in such a hospitable way, I don’t feel unsafe, we have been cared for and given such amazing assistance and we are just grateful. My wife is with me also and it’s a great privilege to visit Nigeria, we had hoped to visit a few more places but because of some technical aspects we have not been able to do that. As I mentioned we will be in Babcock University on Sunday.

It’ll be a great privilege to be in the Lagos area and be able to touch people’s lives. You know you have hit on a very important point and today life seems to be falling apart in so many places, the economic situation of course here in Nigeria I recognise that is a challenge for people, political problems around the world. We pray for peace in the Middle East, we pray for peace in Ukraine and in Russia and many other aspects around the world.

We have Seventh-Day Adventists in about 210 countries around the globe of course our hearts are very touched when there is difficulty and challenge but I suppose the biggest message that Seventh-Day Adventist could bring not only to Southeast and not only in the entire nation of Nigeria but throughout the world and that is that there is hope.

There is hope to bring understanding and encouragement, in fact the Bible in 2 Corinthians chapter 5 says that we need to be part of the ministry of reconciliation – helping to bring people together and I hope that Seventh-Day Adventist as part of society in Nigeria will be very much a part of bringing reconciliation and understanding among different people, groups and languages who have differing views but really can be united.

Of course as Christians we believe we can be united in Christ and in the beautiful values that he brings, so I am hoping by God’s grace that Seventh-Day Adventists will be as I mentioned the best citizens helping to be reconcilers and bringing people together in God’s love.

When elections, censors or many important national events are held on Saturdays when you are likely to be in communion, how is the arrangement harmonised to accommodate your participation and our Adventist and millions of Sabbath Keepers are disenfranchised what would be your advice? Also, what is your general take in terms of partisan politics and the church?

You have touched on a very important point and I want to make it very clear that the Seventh-Day Adventist Church does not become involved in political activity. To be part partisan and to be part of some kind of political promotion on the part of the church is not what the church does. What we need to do is to pray for leaders and we need to encourage them. Of course individuals can have their own personal convictions and connections but as a church we should always stay above politics and every person on every side of any question can then recognise that the Seventh-Day Adventists are truly trying to help society and not just push one particular political agenda.

I think it comes back of course to religious liberty and I am very grateful, let me express deep appreciation to the federal republic of Nigeria for its firm stand on providing religious liberty for all people and I know that the leaders of this country will prosper and be blessed by continuing to provide freedom of conscience and religious liberty. When Seventh-Day Adventists because of their convictions about keeping the Seventh day (Sabbath) holy do not participate in elections.

This, of course does disenfranchise that particular group of the population but even if you don’t get to vote you need to pray for your leaders and work with them. As I said before Seventh-Day Adventists need to be part of the solution not part of the problem so regardless of how things develop we are to try to bring encouragement to society in general and to be the best citizens possible and I hope that Seventh-Day Adventists will do that.

As the church celebrates 100 years in the South East, could you share some significant milestones as you remember and achievements that have taken place during this period both in terms of community development and maybe even religious Outreach?

First of all what a privilege to see so many Seventh-Day Adventist churches in this region as we were driving from Ikot Ekpene up to Aba it was a fascinating thing to see so many Seventh-Day Adventist churches along on the road and this tells me that the gospel has reached in so many ways to every village every town to people’s hearts but you know there’s much more to a church and to service to God than just putting up a church and meeting on a particular day we are to live our Christianity every day in fact the greatest sermon that can ever be preached is not something from a pulpit but it is the life of a loving and lovable Christian.

Someone who offers themselves in service to others so that’s why it’s important for our church members to be part of community services, part of health outreach a part of taking care of the elderly and those who are perhaps somehow disabled in some way individuals who need an extra lift, people who need encouragement and actually the development of the church in Nigeria itself and of course in the eastern part of Nigeria we’re particularly celebrating the Centenary here but the church has developed in many other parts of Nigeria and the world the developments come of course with educational institutions, with healthcare institutions, clinics with outreach to people in the community and really these are the practical aspects of a Christian’s life and in connection with God.

I suppose the most important thing that I would encourage our members and all people of Nigeria is stay personally close to God you cannot simply obtain salvation and entrance to heaven by just saying well I’m a member of this church or that church you must have a personal relationship ship with God and he then can work through each of us to make our local communities better as well as the entire nation. I think the wonderful thing that has developed over 100 years in the eastern part is that church members are able to affect society in a positive way by God’s grace and I hope that that will continue to be the case.