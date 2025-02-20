Seven Years After, CAN Seeks FG, Intl Community’s Intervention To Secure Leah’s Release

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has once again called on the Federal Government to redouble its efforts and secure the release of Leah Sharibu and others still held captive by Boko Haram insurgents.

Leah Sharibu who was abducted seven years ago, on February 19, 2018, has continued to be in captivity despite several pleas by her family, CAN and many other organisations begging the government to intervene and secure her release.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, also appealed to the international community to intervene through every means possible including resources, to ensure Leah returns to her family.

He said: “Today, as we mark over seven years since the abduction of Leah Sharibu by Boko Haram insurgents on February 19, 2018, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) stands in solidarity with her family and all who continue to bear the pain of her absence.

“Leah’s courage and steadfast faith in the face of unimaginable adversity remain a beacon of hope and inspiration to us all.

“Her prolonged captivity is a painful reminder of the insecurity plaguing our nation and the urgent need to protect the fundamental right to freedom of religion.

“We call on the Federal Government to redouble its efforts to secure Leah’s release and that of others still held captive. No sacrifice is too great to bring our daughter home. We also appeal to the international community to lend their voices and resources to this cause.

“CAN urge all Nigerians, especially the Christian faithful, to unite in prayer and action for Leah and for peace in our land. Let us transcend denominational lines and work as one body to advocate for justice. We remain hopeful that Leah will soon return to her loved ones, and we assure her family of our unrelenting support.

“To the government, security agencies, and all stakeholders, we charge you to act decisively to end this scourge of violence and restore safety to our nation. CAN will continue to speak for the voiceless and champion the cause of peace and unity in Nigeria. May God Almighty grant us the strength and wisdom to see this through.”

