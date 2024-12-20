Seven Year Old Dies In Stabbing Attack At Croatia School

Share

A tragic stabbing attack at a primary school in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, has claimed the life of one pupil and left several others injured.

Police reported that a “Young man” entered the school on Friday and attacked a teacher and schoolchildren with a sharp object.

The Health Ministry confirmed the severity of the incident: “Eight people were injured in the attack, of whom one child has died.”

Authorities have apprehended the alleged suspect, and investigations are ongoing.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. “We are shocked, as is the entire Croatian public, with the horrible tragedy at the primary school,” he said during a government session.

Several of the injured schoolchildren are currently receiving treatment in four Zagreb hospitals, with more updates expected as the situation develops.

In the wake of the attack, Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic, and Education Minister Radovan Fuchs rushed to the scene to oversee the response and provide support.

