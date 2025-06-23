Seven-Up Appoints MD

Share

Seven-Up Bottling Company Ltd. (SBC) has appointed its Chief Transformation Officer, Sari ElKhalil as managing director, effective July 1, 2025.

He was appointed following the retirement of Ziad Maalouf as managing director after nearly 18 years of remarkable service. El-Khalil began his career at the company and has held multiple roles across sales, operations and finance.

After completing his MBA at NYU Stern and gaining international experience with PepsiCo USA, he returned to Nigeria in 2020 as head of financial planning and analysis, where he spearheaded digitisation and automation efforts.

He later became SBC’s first Chief Transformation Officer, leading a comprehensive transformation that rein – forced SBC’s readiness for the future and positioned the company to thrive further in the years ahead.

Also, Maalouf ’s tenure experienced a period of significant growth and transformation, from redefining its go-to-market strategy and expanding its manufacturing capacity to launching new product lines, including Aquafina, Lipton Ice Tea and Supa Komando, and pioneering sustainability efforts across Nigeria.

His leadership was instrumental in positioning SBC as a national force for innovation, operational excellence, and environmental stewardship.

