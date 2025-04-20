Seven Travellers Abducted In Kwara

Share

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of seven travellers, including the driver of their vehicle, along the Obbo-Aiyegunle/Osi Road in Ekiti Local Government Area at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, it was revealed that “armed hoodlums, numbering about eight, reportedly intercepted a Sienna bus with registration number FFA 50 XD, en route from Abuja to Offa, and forcefully abducted seven occupants, including the driver.”

Upon receiving the distress report, police operatives, in collaboration with local vigilantes, swiftly mobilized to the scene. The vehicle was recovered and moved to the nearest police formation.

During a coordinated search of the surrounding bush, three children aged between 2 and 12 years were located and safely rescued.

One of the children provided detailed information about her guardian, who was contacted. The three children have since been reunited with their families.

The statement added that the Kwara State Police Command has intensified efforts through discreet investigation, intelligence gathering, and sustained bush combing operations to track down the abductors and secure the safe release of the remaining victims.

The Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, assured the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to the safety and protection of all residents.

He also urged anyone with useful information to contact the police through the established communication channels.

Share