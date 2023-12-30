Seven Top Nollywood Actors of 2023

From their brilliant performances in box office movies, 2023 saw a whole lot of actors and actresses gracing the big screen with their spectacular acting prowess. Over the years, Nigerian acts have proved to be some of the best in the game. MUTIAT LAWORE, ex-rays some actors whose performances defined 2023 on the big screen.

Kehinde Bankole

Kehinde Bankole’s delivery in Sista by Biodun Stephen had what felt like a nationwide nostalgia effect when it made its debut in June. Bankole’s role as the titular Sista leaves a lasting effect, as she pulls off the character of an illiterate whose determination and principles endear her to the audience. From her relationship with the other characters to her ability to bring to life the illiterate mother act, Sista is a timely reminder of Bankole’s depth as a performer.

Nse Ikpe-Etim

Known for her subtle role interpretation, Nse Ikpe-Etim is brilliant as Ene in Shanty Town. The Netflix series, released in January, unveiled the rebel side of Ikpe-Etim that a lot of people had missed. Though the villain at some point in the film, she was indeed thrilling to watch, especially with the whole love/hate chemistry going on between her and Ini Edo’s character. Her performance in Shanty Town earned her a nomination at this year’s AMVCA for Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series). When she didn’t win, fans of her work considered it one of the biggest snubs of the awards night.

Richard Mofe-Damijo

He started the year as Chief Fernandez, the all-powerful political entity that held Shanty Town in his palm. Then came the tremendous Paul Edima in The Black Book by Editi Effiong. On a journey to seek vengeance for his w r o n g l y accused dead son, RMD delivered a different side to what we have ever seen from him. His bad guy character was that of an intelligent and strategic one, rather than the usual intense martial arts. Some audience members have gone back and forth on which of Paul’s scenes did it for them. But there is no doubt that the compact acts here and there were quite interesting to see RMD pull off.

Tobi Bakre

Since leaving the Big Brother Naija House, Tobi Bakre has never missed out in his role interpretation including playing Andy in Sugar Rush. This year, he delivered two interesting roles that have left jaws dropping. The role of Obalola in Jade Osiberu’s Gangs of Lagos came as a reminder of his prowess with the “bad boy role” we first witnessed in Brotherhood (2022). Then came Edafe ‘Majemijesu’ Umukoro in Slum King, the treacherous man out to seek revenge for his family’s death.

Two bad boy roles this year alone and it wasn’t boring to the audience at any time, with each one being an entirely different character to fall in love with. To crown it all, his performance earned him the Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) for Brotherhood at this year’s African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Chidi Mokeme

Five years after returning to the big screen, Chidi Mokeme didn’t joke with his come back as a don in the industry. With Shanty Town, a Netflix series and through his role as Scar, Chidi was indeed the villain of the story, his character was one of the exciting roles that kept the story together. From the visible scars all over his body to actions and mannerisms that never took a nosedive during the film’s runtime, it’s hard to place what scene was even an ultimate win.

Stepping away from acting for that long is one thing, but returning with a very demanding and defining role like Scar proves that the long period of silence didn’t diminish the veteran’s acting. From Scar to Dafe in Merry Men: Nemesis, the question of whether Mokeme has risen again to take the ultimate bad boy crown is the bone of contention among Nollywood insiders. The actor played both the bad guy and the crusader in this feature, ensuring to leave the character’s pain on the audience as he went on.

Funke Akindele

Known as the queen of box office, Akindele has never disappointed in her creative delivery either as a producer, actor or director. In September, Akindele re- leased SHE Must Be Obeyed, taking the energetic role of a musician. Though the character, She, is a selfish and awfully annoying one, the actress still makes it a highlight to reckon with in the story. Then came Jola in No Way Through the mother of one ready to do the unthinkable just to make sure her daughter’s life is comfortable and secure. And to round off this year is Jedidah in A Tribe Called Judah.

Akindele in these three roles proved to be a versatile act to reckon with, she went from prim and proper, to ghetto mode and it was interesting for fans to see the various switches. Her currently movie, A Tribe Called Judah is presently the highest grossing film of 2023 raking in over N400m in 12 days of release

Lateef Adedimeji

A lot of times, Adedimeji’s comical and emotional roles ring a bell in people’s minds. But this year, his role as Gbotija, a young man with the powers to speak to and control trees in Femi Adebayo’s epic Jagun Jagun ‘Jagun Jagun’ hits 2.1 million views globally on Netflix Nigerian titles soar on streaming platforms despite competition can’t be forgotten in such a hurry. Before our very eyes, he evolved into an impeccable swordsman, which saw him slip into the lover boy roles we know him for. In his refreshing role as Gbotija, Adedimeji proved he can be regarded as a versatile act to look out for.