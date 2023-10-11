Seven Nigerian strikers writing beautiful stories in Europe

No doubt, Nigeria has one of the best-attacking lines in the world at the moment. Since the start of last season in Europe’s top five leagues, midfielders and forwards from only nine other countries have provided more goals than Nigerians (120). Nigeria are ahead of some major footballing nations in these rankings, including Belgium (100), the Netherlands (93), Denmark (72), Croatia (55) and every other African country.

Nigerian midfielders and forwards are also scoring at a quicker rate than most other nations, with a goal every 274 minutes. That is the second-most frequent rate of the 36 countries with midfielders or forwards who were on the field for more than 10,000 minutes in that time, behind Norway (a goal every 238 minutes).

Nigeria’s numbers are so good because of the volume of players they have scoring consistently, but also because they don’t have anything like as many non-goalscoring midfielders playing in Europe’s best leagues.

A number of these players have set Europe on fire with their goals, and it is pertinent to highlight some of them, as captured below.

Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Victor Osimhen is currently the most notable figure in Nigerian football, as he has established himself as one of the most sought-after centre-forwards in Europe while playing for Napoli. The 24-year-old has become a cult hero in Naples and is possibly the most popular player in the club since the legendary Diego Maradona, after leading the team to their first Serie A title in more than three decades last season.

Osimhen won the Capocannoniere award as the top scorer in Serie A with 26 league goals and scored 31 overall, as Napoli also reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time. These statistics alerted the whole of Europe to his incredible talent, with big clubs including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich jostling to snap him up.

He has stepped up his goalscoring ability in the new season, having scored six goals in just eight Serie A matches. He has one assist to his credit.

He’s had a stellar season so far, despite the row with his club following a TikTok post mocking him for missing a penalty at Bologna during a Serie A game.

With his speed, strength, and incredible jumping ability, Osimhen is a versatile scorer capable of scoring all sorts of goals, from easy tap-ins to thunderous long-range shots and towering headers. and if he stays injury-free and keeps his form, he may surpass his last season’s run in terms of personal achievements

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest)

Nothingham Forest stayed in the English Premier League last season, largely due to Awoniyi’s run of form towards the end of the campaign. After a modest start at Forest, he found his groove and scored six goals in the final four games to help the team preserve their Premier League status.

He continued his impressive form, scoring in the first three games of the Premier League season and extending his record of scoring in seven consecutive league games. Although he has suffered a dip in form lately, having a goal drought that has extended beyond four matches but before then, he had stats that showed that since the start of May 2023, only Mohamed Salah (13) has been involved in more Premier League goals than Awoniyi (11), with the Forest forward level with Erling Haaland.

Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen)

Boniface would not have written a better script of himself about how things have turned out for him in Germany after joining Bayer Leverkusen from Union SG of Belgium last summer.

The former Bodø/Glimt of Norwey star is fast becoming one of the most lethal strikers in Europe at the moment after setting the Bundesliga alight with his goals.

Boniface ended the 2022/23 campaign as the Europa League’s leading scorer, a return which persuaded Leverkusen to spend €20m plus add-ons on the forward. He has already been named the Bundesliga’s Player of the Month in August and has scored seven goals in just seven appearances, averaging at least one goal per 86 minutes in the Bundesliga. He has nine goals in all competitions after hitting one goal each in the Europa Cup and German Cup. He has three assists to his credit already, which underlines the fact that he is not just about scoring goals.

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen are on top of the Bundesliga at the moment, and they can challenge for the title if Boniface maintains his form.

He is one of the players expected to file out for Nigeria when the African Cup of Nations gets underway in January.

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester)

Iheanacho endured a terrible season last term after suffering relegation with Leicester City but he is leading the line in Foxes’ charge for an immediate return to the English Premier League.

His attempt to remain in the EPL did not materialise as no top-flight club was able to price him away from the King Stadium, and the striker has now settled down to life in the lower league, where he is helping Leicester City gain promotion.

Leicester are leading the Championship table after reaching the 30-point mark in only 11 games and already have a 10-point cushion to the third-placed team.

Iheanacho has scored five goals in the league, even though he is rotating the number one spot with Jamie Vardy.

Terem Moffi (Nice)

Although Moffi has found it difficult breaking into the Super Eagles, he has continued to build his career in French Ligue 1. Despite interest from many EPL sides, Moffi elected to stay in France after joining Nice from Lorient in January.

He scored 18 goals in the league last season, playing for both Nice and Lorient and has had a strong start to the new season with three goals and two assists in eight Ligue 1 games.

He has been invited for Nigeria’s two friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique this weekend, and he will be hoping to use the international break for rejuvenation after three Ligue 1 matches without scoring.

The 24-year-old scored a brace in a 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain. Moffi has made 10 appearances for Nigeria at the international level, scoring three goals.

Gift Orban (Gent)

Orban has yet to play a match for the Super Eagles, but he is one of the Nigerian players painting Europe red with goals.

Truth be told, Orban has taken his leg off the gas a bit lately after going about four matches without scoring a goal for Gent in the Belgian league, but he has already announced himself as the player for the future.

Orban finished the 2022 season as the top scorer in Norway’s second tier and earned a transfer to Belgian club Gent in January. Since then, the 21-year-old has scored an impressive 26 goals in 31 appearances. This includes a first-half hat-trick against Istanbul Basaksehir in last season’s UEFA Europa Conference League, which is the fastest hat-trick ever scored in a UEFA club competition, achieved in just three minutes and 25 seconds. During the summer transfer window, Premier League clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Fulham were linked with him.

He has two goals to his name in eight Belgian league matches.

Akor Adams (Montpellier)

Akor Adams has hit the ground running in Ligue 1 since his €4.5 million move from Lillestrom to Montpellier in the summer.

In just seven games, the former Nigeria U20 striker has five goals to his name, and he has already asserted himself as a mainstay in Michel Der Zakarian’s side.

In fact, only Kylian Mbappé has more goals than Adams in the French top-flight this season. The 23-year-old forward is clearly getting himself into the right places, and often, as evidenced by his expected goals for the season (4.1), just a little shy of Mbappé’s 4.4. However, the France captain is comfortably on top of the scoring chart with seven goals.

He left Nigerian side Jamba F.A. to join Norwegian second-division side Sogndal in 2018, initially on a loan deal, before making the move permanent.