Seven Months After: Ethnic Leaders Ask Tinubu to Walk His Talk

Nigerians are get- ting increasingly impatient with the administration of President Bola Tinubu, seven months after the Renewed Hope Agenda took off. This is not without a foundation as the cost of living is daily heading North and most of the hardship they grappled with in the dying days of the former President Muhammadu Buhari are now appearing worse. In different interviews with Sunday Telegraph, Ethnic Leaders agreed that a lot was expected from the Tinubu administration in 2024. They were however divided on whether the president was ready to meet expectations or not. A Chieftain of the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP), who did not want his name in print said: “There is no difference between the two of them in terms of where they are going.

That is why the honeymoon is over. When he came to Lagos, people were confronting him and shout- ing: Ebi npawa oo! (We are hungry). “Some of the major problems in the latter days of Buhari, they are rearing their heads again. Cash is very scarce in most banks; people are already talking about PMS getting to about N1200 per litre, and there are no essential commodities with the way the prices are heading north. “The inflation is spiraling out of control. They are yet to tackle it decisively. Foreign exchange is not faring better. In the next two three months, those are what the citizens are to grapple with.

“People are not so keen about the budget. It shows that it is another ritual. Even in the power sector, power failure is becoming more frequent. The earlier they do something about it, the better. But people want to see that something is done in concrete terms. It is going to be tough. The major lack of real good governance in the last four years of Buhari is now manifesting and we want to see how he will tackle it. But so far, nothing has indicated any fundamental change in the scheme of things and people are getting increasingly impatient.”

Afenifere: He needs to act fast

Speaking on behalf of the pan Yoruba socio –political organization, Afenifere, the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, said that a lot is expected from President Tinubu this year and beyond. “Mr. President, through his Renewed Hope Agenda, raised the hopes of Nigerians a lot. In his various speeches since his inauguration on May 29, 2023, he has always spoken in a manner that indicated that he is ready to get Nigeria out of its unenviable social, economic and security doldrums. This was reiterated in his New Year broadcast early on January 1. “Unfortunately, inflation is still very high. Prices of commodities and services are still unaffordable for the majority of Nigerians just as lives and property are still being lost due to the activities of terrorists and bandits.

Governments and security agencies across the board have to up their games”. Citing various security breaches that have befallen the nation in recent times, particularly in the Middle Belt, Ajayi called on the Federal Government to devise means that would bring the situation under control without further delay. “Reports coming from Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Borno and even the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) on the antics of terrorists and kidnappers are frightening and mindboggling.” While applauding Tinubu for acknowledging that his administration “recognizes that no meaningful economic transformation can happen without a steady electricity supply” Ajayi added that since it is a person who is alive and in good health condition that can enjoy economic and social amenities, “it is imperative for the government to do everything humanly possible to put an end to insecurity that is snuffing lives out of many people and making thousands homeless”.

PANDEF speaks

Speaking in the same vein, the National Publicity Secretary, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Dr. Ken Robinson, said that the President should address the security challenges. He said: “Whilst we note that certain gains have been made by the military and security agencies since the inception of the Tinubu administration, the Christmas Eve massacre of over 100 innocent villagers in communities in Plateau State by marauders raises serious questions on the commitment of the nation’s military and security agencies to the protection of lives and property of citizens. “We, therefore, urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize the improvement of the security situation in the country.

“The military and security agencies should be made to redouble efforts in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and related criminalities, across the country. “The government should also endeavour to improve the general welfare of the military personnel to further motivate them to carry out their patriotic tasks and duties in service to the nation. “Also the economy, the high cost of living and Inflation, “Nigeria’s annual inflation, reportedly, rose in November 2023 for the 11th straight month to the highest level in 18 years, worsening the cost of living crisis that followed the removal of subsidy in PMS by the government. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not undertake any measure that would worsen the hardship in the country.

Rather, the government should come up with further initiatives to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians; stop the “free-fall” of the Naira, check the escalating debt burden, and mitigate the crippling inflation. “Mr. President should match words with action; he should uphold his words and demonstrate that he is the President of all Nigerians in his appointments, policies, programs, and project distribution in order to give a sense of belonging to all sections of the country. The pivotal importance of national cohesion, peace, and stability to national development cannot be overemphasized.

INC, IYC: Nothing has happened yet

Also weighing in, Spokesperson, Ijaw National Congress (INC), Ezonebi Oyakemesg- begha, said: “Unfortunately we are still hoping. “They said renewed hope and nothing has really happened. It has been over six months since the president came on board and unfortunately, we started with fuel subsidies exactly the day he came on board. “From then, it has been suf- fering and crying, not suffering and smiling now. This year, we are hoping that the exchange rate will come down. There will be more opportunities for the youth to be gainfully employed; the fuel pump price with Dangote refinery and the one of Port Harcourt, we are hoping that the fuel price will come back to N180 as it used to be and we are also hoping that the Dollar, which has been the determinant factor here, the Naira will gain its own position. We are hoping that the Naira can match with the Dollar.

His counterpart in the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Bedford Derefa, said: “The Tinubu administration in the last six months has been way below expectation. Now that he has removed fuel subsidy, the Nigerian states are suffering the pain of the removal of fuel subsidy and all the promises that they made concerning fuel subsidy have not been reflected in the life of anybody in the Niger Delta. “The buses and boats that they promised are nowhere to be found. It is just a mirage. For us, the government does not have any sense of direction. Our currency is on a free fall. There is no agenda, no plan to better the economy, and they just keep blaming the past administration. That is how Nigeria as a government has always worked.” Mum was the word from the pan Igbo socio – political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo as the group said that they are watching.