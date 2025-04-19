Seven Monarchs Grace Kick Off Of Awori Football Cup Competition

Share

No fewer than seven traditional rulers in Aworiland thronged the sprawling Sports Complex of the Lagos State University, (LASU) to witness the kick-off of the maiden edition of the Awori Unity Cup.

A statement issued by the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of the competition, Prince Adeniyi Jafojo in Lagos on Friday to newsmen the event marked the beginning of a month-long football championship aimed at uniting Awori communities across Nigeria through sports, youth engagement, and cultural pride.

According to Jafojo traditional rulers who graced the occasion include, the Oloja Ekun of Igbesa, Oba Abdulazeez Oluwatoyin Akinde; the Olu of Oregun, Oba Olukunmi Olusesan Akingbola; Agbaosi of Aguda Ogba, Oba Hakeem Agbaosi and Olu of Agboyi, Oba Monsuru Abimbola Adekanbi Oladega.

Others include the Alakesan of Akesan, Oba Nojeemdeen Abidemi Aberejo Ogunjobi III; Olu of Ojodu and the Olu of Mapara, Oba Lateef Amodemaja.

According to the statement, the host traditional ruler, who is the Oniba Ekun of Iba Kingdom, Oba Sulaiman Adesina Raji performed the ceremonial kick-off to the cheer of an enthusiastic crowd.

Apart from respected monarchs, those in attendance include, chiefs and community leaders from various Awori settlements, “Demonstrating strong support for the tournament and the collective will to use sports as a unifying platform for youth development.

“The opening match between Igbesa United and Akesan FC was a thrilling encounter that set the tone for what promises to be an exciting tournament.”

The Convener and sponsor, Oba (Engr.) Sulaiman Adekunle Bamgbade, Ayodele III, who is the Olofin of Isheri Olofin-Mole, reaffirmed the vision behind the event.

“Today is a proud day for all Aworis. This tournament is not only about football it is about unity, love, empowerment, and preparing our youth for greater roles in society.

“I am grateful to my fellow monarchs, partners, and the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN) for supporting this noble cause.”

With 32 teams participating from across Aworiland, especially in Lagos and Ogun States, the competition will run for a full month, culminating in a grand finale back at the LASU Sports Complex.

