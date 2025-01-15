Seven Killed In Niger Ghastly Motor Accident

Share

Seven persons have been confirmed dead following a ghastly motor accident around Batati/Lanle to Kutigi in Lavun local government area of Niger state.

It was reliably gathered that the accident occurred around 8 pm on Monday when a Toyota Corolla vehicle was trying to overtake and rammed into an oncoming Lagos-bound tanker.

Findings have it that the victims are farmers who migrated from Niger Zone B due to insecurity to Dasu village in Lavun local government area of the state to continue with their farming activities.

Giving his account, Assistant Commander of Road Transport Employee Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) Kutigi branch, Mohammed Sanusi said that it was a head-on collusion between the two vehicles.

“I was shocked when I saw the way the bodies looked in the crushed vehicle, tears rolled down my eyes uncontrollably, may God Almighty forgive their shortcomings.”

He stated that it was the efforts of the Road Safety Commission personnel, the Red Cross and the Road Transport Employee Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) who assisted in evacuating and retrieving the bodies in Dasu village on Tuesday morning.

In a First Information Report (FIR) from the RS7.28 Kutigi Unit Command of the FRSC and made available to newsmen in Minna, it was stated that the victims were taken to General Hospital Kutigi for doctor’s confirmation and handed over to their relatives for burials.

The FIR by RC- CC EZEKA stated that 9 people (4 males and 5 females) were involved in the accident out of which 7 which included two males and five females died.

Share

Please follow and like us: