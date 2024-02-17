Seven Killed, 20 Abducted In Fresh Zamfara Attack

Unknown gunmen suspected to be terrorists have stormed Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing seven and abducting over 20 residents of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that, unlike their typical mode of transportation on motorcycles, the terrorists from Gwaska Dankarami, invaded the community around 6 pm, on three Hilux vans and headed straight towards the community’s exit.

A resident of the area, Tukur Yusuf, who witnessed the incident said, “As of the last count, we have seven bodies, and several others were seriously wounded. Most of the abducted victims are women. The entire community is in a state of confusion.”

“It was part of their deceptive plans. When we saw them drive towards Kasheshi Kura, our neighbouring village, most of us thought the terrorists were going to attack the other village,” Yusuf said.

He said they went around the edges of the area and started shooting randomly while most of the vigilante members were helping Kasheshi Kura.

The northern area of Zamfara State, which borders Katsina, Sokoto, and Niger Republic, is currently witnessing a resurgence of terrorist attacks.

Recall that residents of Kasuwan-Daji Town in the Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State were distressed after terrorists attacked the community and kidnapped about 40 individuals.