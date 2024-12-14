Seven Internet Fraudsters Sentenced To Jail

Share

Between December 10 and 12, 2024, Justices A.N. Erhabor and W.I. Aziegbemhin of the Edo State High Court, Benin City, and Justice F.A. Olubanjo of the Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State convicted and sentenced seven internet fraudsters to varying jail terms.

The convicts, identified as Precious Okeleke, Austine Iwuner, Saint Felix, Ododo Mathias, Idahosa Kelvin, Bankole Adaranijo, and Owie Osasenago Stephen, were charged with offences ranging from obtaining by false pretence to possession of fraudulent documents.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the cases were prosecuted by the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Precious Okeleke was sentenced to two years imprisonment or a fine of ₦200,000 by Justice W.I. Aziegbemhin.

Austine Iwuner received a similar sentence from Justice F.A. Olubanjo but with an option of a ₦500,000 fine.

On December 11, Justice A.N. Erhabor sentenced Saint Felix and Ododo Mathias to three years imprisonment or a fine of ₦200,000 each.

Idahosa Kelvin and Bankole Adaranijo were sentenced to two years imprisonment or a fine of ₦200,000 each by Justice Aziegbemhin, while Owie Osasenago Stephen was sentenced to three years imprisonment or a fine of ₦200,000.

All convicts forfeited their phones, laptops, and account balances to the Federal Government as proceeds of crime.

They were also mandated to undertake in writing to maintain good behaviour moving forward.

The EFCC’s Benin Zonal Directorate arrested the convicts during a sting operation that revealed their involvement in fraudulent internet activities.

Prosecution counsel urged the courts to deliver justice, while defence counsel sought leniency, citing the remorse of the convicts.

The EFCC reaffirmed its commitment to fighting cybercrime and ensuring justice for offenders to deter future crimes.

