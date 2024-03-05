Seven Internet Fraudsters Jailed In Ogun, Oyo

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction and sentencing of seven Internet fraudsters to various jail terms.

According to Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity, in a release made available to New Telegraph, the convicts: Adio Peter Olakunle, Adebanjo Oluwafemi Samuel, Ezekiel Papi Kolawole, Lukman Olakunle Alabi, Sakiru Olamilekan Usman, Godwin Moses Abaka and Amosu Oladele Gbenon were arraigned on one -count separate charge each before Justices M.O. Ishola, O.A. Lajide of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan and S.O. Adeniyi of the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta.

One of the counts read: “That you, Amosu Oladele Gbenonu, ‘M’ on or about 12th of October, 2023 in Ibadan within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud one Karl Ackman, did falsely represent yourself to be Sarah Williams, a white woman from the United States of America with google account sarah.dawkwills241@gmail.com which representation you knew to be false, thereby committed the offence of Personation contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.”

The defendants pleaded “guilty” to the charges preferred against them by the EFCC, and consequently when facts of the cases were reviewed and several incriminating documents tendered before the courts by the prosecution counsel, the courts were urged to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

After listening to the prayers of counsel, Justice Lajide convicted and sentenced Gbenonu, Abaka, Usman and Kolawole to six months of community service each, while Alabi was sentenced to two months of community service.

Also, Justice Ishola convicted and sentenced Samuel to six months of community service and Justice Adeniyi sentenced Olakunle to four months of community service.

Furthermore, Justice Lajide ordered Gbenonu to pay the sum of N2 million; Abaka to pay N1 million; Usman to pay N800,000.00 (Eight Hundred Thousand Naira); and Kolawole to pay the sum of N400,000.00 (Four Hundred Thousand Naira) as fines alongside their jail terms, respectively.

The convicts were also ordered to restitute their various victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.