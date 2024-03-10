Seven Injured In Ogun Gas Explosion

No fewer than seven persons were injured in a gas explosion that occurred on Sunday evening at a steel company in the Ogijo area of Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Our correspondent gathered that the explosion occurred at Phoenix Steel Mills in Ogijo.

Reacting to the development, the Ogun State government ordered the immediate closure of the company.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ola Oresanya, who paid a non-the-spot assessment of the scene of the incident, ordered the immediate closure of the iron rod manufacturing company.

It was learnt that the entire line is production of the company was affected by the explosion.

Oresanya said under the rule of engagement with all the industries in the state, the state government will carry out a thorough investigation on the remote and immediate causes of the explosion to prevent future occurrence.

He added that the investigation will spell out in clear terms the conditions under which the company can operate so that its workers can be adequately protected as well as the property of its immediate communities which were affected by the gas explosion.

The victims of the incident were reported to have been hospitalized in a nearby hospital at Ikorodu, Lagos State.