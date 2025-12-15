Seven Doors Movie Dominates Technical Wins At 2025 BON Awards

The 17th edition of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, Lagos edition, dazzled at the National Theatre on Sunday evening, celebrating the industry’s finest and crowning the year’s top talents.

While the drama Farmers Bride claimed the night’s top honours, the movie Seven Doors emerged as the most prolific winner, sweeping four major technical categories.

The most prestigious movie awards of the night went to Farmers Bride in the Movie of the Year and Director of the Year categories.

Seven Doors, Femi Adebayo’s technical masterpiece proved to be the night’s biggest single film winner, taking home four highly coveted awards, including:

Best Production Design

Best Special Effect

Best Series

Best Cinematography

The film’s performance highlights the growing recognition of high-quality production and technical excellence in Nigerian cinema.

Beyond the top prizes, the awards celebrated diverse aspects of filmmaking.

The lead acting awards saw a clean sweep for the film Black Out, with Gideon Okeke and Padita Agu taking home the Best Actor and Best Actress statuettes, respectively.

In the supporting roles, veteran actress Mercy Aigbe was recognised for her role in My Mother Is a Witch, while Taye Ayimoro won for Son of the Soil.

The memorable screen chemistry between Tobi Bakre and Folu Storms in Red Cycle earned them the award for Best Kiss.

Abanisete secured the Best Indigenous award, underscoring the importance of cultural storytelling. The promising future of Nollywood was also highlighted with wins for Razaaq Adoti (Most Promising Actor for Son of the Soil) and Una Idoko (Most Promising Actress for I Am Anis).

The 17th BON Awards was a brilliant testament to Nollywood’s continued growth, celebrating both the established stars and the technical and creative professionals who are raising the bar for Nigerian storytelling globally.

Receiving special recognition awards for the year are the trio of Steve Ayorinde, Funke Akindele, and Dr Shaibu Husseini

Here’s the full list

BEST OF NOLLYWOOD AWARD 2025

WINNERS LIST

BEST ACTOR – GIDEON OKEEKE (BLACK OUT)

BEST ACTRESS – PADITA AGU (BLACK OUT)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TAYE AYIMORO ( SON OF THE SOIL)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – MERCY AIGBE (MY MOTHER IS A WITCH)

BEST KISS – TOBI BAKRE & FOLU STORMS (RED CYCLE)

BEST SOCIAL MESSAGE – MAYOMI

BEST SHORT FILM – EGBEJI

BEST COSTUME – SEVEN DOORS

BEST SOUND – AGEMO

BEST SOUNDTRACK – IYALODE

BEST USE OF FOOD – OWAMBE THIEVES

BEST INDIGENOUS – ABANISETE

BEST CHILD ACTOR – AHMED ISA (FINDING NINA)

BEST CHILD ACTRESS – IJELU FOLAJIMI SHARON (SON OF THE SOIL)

MOST PROMISING ACTOR – RAZAQ ADOTI (SON OF THE SOIL)

MOST PROMISING ACTRESS – UNA IDOKO (I AM ANIS)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – SEVEN DOORS

BEST SCREENPLAY – MY MOTHER IS A WITCH

BEST USE OF MAKEUP – LABAKE OLODODO

BEST SPECIAL EFFECT – SEVEN DOORS

BEST EDITING – REEL LOVE

BEST DOCUMENTARY – BEYOND FOOTBALL

BEST SERIES – SEVEN DOORS

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY – SEVEN DOORS

MOVIE OF THE YEAR – FARMERS BRIDE

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR – FARMERS BRIDE