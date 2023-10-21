Seven Die In Osun Road Accident

Mo fewer than seven people lost their lives in a fatal road crash that occurred on the Osogbo–Gbongan highway on Saturday, October 21.

The incident involved a private sharon nissan vehicle with number plate WW D574 AE

Confirming the incident, Osun Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC ), said seven persons lost their lives in an accident that occurred on Osogbo – Gbongan highway on Oct. 20 ( Friday / night ) .

Mr Henry Benamaisia, said this in an interview with New Telegraph in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Benamaisia said a private Sharon Nissan vehicle with number plate WW D574 AE lost control due to excessive speed on Friday ( Oct.20 ) at about 7 : 40 p.m resulting to the death of seven persons .

He said that the accident occurred around Ogidi village near Sasa bridge involving 10 persons in the vehicle before the deadly incident .

” We lost seven persons including three female , one male and three children while three other persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

” Three dead victims who are indigenes of Osun were taken to Odeomu by their relatives while the remaining four dead victims were taken to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Osogbo by FRSC rescue team, ” Benamaisia said.

According to him, the injured victims were taking to an undisclosed hospital for further treatment .

The sector commended the efforts of other security sister agencies for the joint efforts in carrying out the rescue operation of the survivals .

He added that belongings recovered during the accident have been handed over to the police .

Benamaisia, however , warned motorists against traffic disobedience and ignorance, adding that the command would dealt decisively with any culprit found wanted according to the stipulated laws.