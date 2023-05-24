New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
Seven Decomposing Dead Bodies Found In Kaduna Forest

No fewer than seven decomposing dead bodies were found in the Gidan Makeri Forest of Kagarko Chiefdom, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity told newsmen, “the decomposing corpses are suspected to be those of bandits’ informants.

Adding that “the corpses were discovered by teenagers who went to rear cows on Sunday afternoon.”

He explain that the bodies were difficult to recognize as they are already decomposing.

However, he further stated that the remains are those of bandit informants shot dead by troops while they were escaping arrest.

