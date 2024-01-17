Seven Dead Over Land Dispute In Nasarawa

A land dispute between the Gbagyi and Bassa ethnic groups in Kudu village, Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State has killed seven people and injured many more.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident began when the Bassa ethnic group allegedly attacked a town where the Gbagyi had settled for farming purposes.

A source in Lafia on Tuesday said the clash destroyed many residences and farm goods worth millions of nairas.

According to the source, the attacks were becoming too frequent, and the authorities appeared to be passive, stating, “We can no longer sleep in our residences with our two eyes closed. We need assistance in the Kudu community as soon as possible.

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule stated that the administration has lately established ways to address insecurity in the local government area.

The governor made the announcement while presiding over an emergency executive council meeting in Lafia on Monday, stating that while the subject was not on the agenda, it had become imperative to bring it up before the executive council due to the loss of life.

The governor announced intentions to host a conference of the Gbagyi, Egbirra, and Bassa communities to address widespread distrust and perceived animosity.

He assured that security forces had already gone in and would get to the bottom of things.