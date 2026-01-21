Seven Best Players At AFCON 2025

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco produced top-quality football and standout individual performances. From strong defenders to deadly attackers, several players caught the eye with their consistency, leadership and match winning displays. AJIBADE OLUSESAN presents the seven best players of AFCON 2025.

7. Yassine Bounou (Morocco)

Morocco goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, may not have been busy during open play, but when it mattered most, he delivered. The experienced shot-stopper was the hero in Morocco’s semi-final win over Nigeria, saving two penalties in the shootout. Calm, confident and reliable, Bounou once again showed why he is one of Africa’s best goalkeepers.

6. Amad Diallo (Cote d’Ivoire)

Amad was Cote d’Ivoire’s most exciting player at the tournament. The Manchester United winger tormented defenders with his pace, dribbling and movement. He scored important goals and provided assists, playing a key role in his team’s run to the knockout stage. AFCON 2025 announced him as a major force in African football.

5. Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)

Iwobi enjoyed one of his best tournaments in a Super Eagles shirt. Playing in a deeper midfield role, he controlled games with his vision and passing. His creativity helped Nigeria score freely in the group stage, and he proved his value as a mature and dependable leader in midfield.

4. Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

Nigeria’s main striker lived up to expectations. Osimhen scored four goals and added two assists, leading the line with power, pace and agg ression. Beyond goals, his pressing and work rate troubled d e f e n d e r s throughout the tournament. He remains the heartbeat of Nigeria’s attack.

3. Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Even at 33, Sadio Mane showed he is still Senegal’s driving force. He scored key goals, provided assists and led by example on and off the pitch. Mane’s leadership was clear in the final, where he calmed his teammates during tense moments. His all-round influence earns him a deserved place among the top three players of AFCON 2025.

2. Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

Lookman once again showed his love for the AFCON stage. He contributed seven goals and assists combined, playing both on the wing and behind the strikers. His intelligence, movement and finishing were vital to Nigeria’s strong run to the semi-finals.

1. Brahim Diaz (Morocco)

Despite the heartbreak of the final, Brahim Diaz was the standout player of the tournament. The Real Madrid forward finished as top scorer, scoring in four straight matches and leading Morocco to their first AFCON final in over two decades.

His goals, work rate and attacking threat made him the best player at AFCON 2025. AFCON 2025 once again showed the depth of talent in African football, with these seven players setting the standard for excellence on the continent.