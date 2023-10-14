Seven Abducted Victims Rescue In Benue By Nigerian Troops

Troops of Exercise Enduring Peace III have rescued seven kidnapped victims in Ogumula village in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State.

The rescue mission is coming barely 24 hours after the youths in Ohimini LGA blocked the Otukpo-Adoka-Owerto federal highway to protest incidences of kidnapping along the road.

Edache Ochojila, one of the protesting youngsters, claimed to journalists on Friday that 11 commuters had been kidnapped along the road earlier in the week.

He added that the protest was triggered by how policemen seized a suspected kidnapper who was apprehended by youths.

Governor Hyacinth Alia’s Security Adviser, Joseph Har, the rescued victims were saved by forces made up of 72 battalions and the 401 Brigade after they initiated a search in response to reliable information he made available to them.

Har said he had information about some kidnappers moving with victims near Igaji and immediately contacted Exercise Enduring Peace III forces, who went in and freed the hostages.

He mentioned that the 72 Battalion and 401 Brigade Makurdi troops, along with the Civilian Joint Task Force, carried out the rescue operation.

The troops, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force swiftly responded, combed the area in search of the kidnapped victims and rescued seven persons.”

He explained that the criminals on sighting the troops fled, leaving behind the victims due to the superior power of the troops.

He mentioned victims rescued to include; 19-year-old James Ebeh, Mary Ejeh, 40, Flora Alfa, 32, Mary John, 27, Ogumula Sunday, 18, Fidelis Ogumala, 55, and Stephen Onihi, 43.

Speaking further, Har revealed that the rescued victims were handed over to the village head, Chief Peter Ottoh Adakola, in the presence of the youth leader, Iduma Fidelis, and others after which they were taken to the general hospital in Otukpo for medical care.

According to him, the victims were kidnapped at about 5 p.m. on October 9, 2023, at Ogumula village and were rescued at about 6 a.m. on October 13, 2023.

Har who urged the people to remain calm noted that the troops were on the ground to fight crime and criminalities in the state, adding that the state government, led by Governor Hyacinth Alia was committed to ensuring the protection of lives and properties of residents.

“Those in the enterprise of mischief and criminality should take advantage of this window of the carrot approach and shun all forms and acts of criminality as the stick approach will be drastic and ruthless”, he noted.