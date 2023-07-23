Seun Oloketuyi: Our Talent, Creativity Meet Hollywood Standards

Words that best describe the career of Seun Oloketuyi, are ‘when passion meets talent and creativity’. As the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood Awards, Oloketuyi has not only created a platform that celebrates hardwork and consistency in the Nigerian film industry, he established a social event which connects people. Looking back at the steps he has taken in growing the award and his craft, it all comes down to bridging a gap. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the man behind many big screen movies and biopics, who would easily say ‘acting is not his thing’, speaks about how far Nollywood has come with the new movie streaming platforms and what it will take Nollywood to match up to Hollywood

BON Awards has commended and encouraged many in the movie industry. Would you say that so far, the objective you set out to achieve is being met?

To a large extent, yes. Our objective, asides from creating a platform that re- wards filmmakers and industry stakeholders was to create an event that a lot of people will look forward to yearly. Most importantly, our goal is to unite Nigerians, and today, we are the only travelling film industry awards and we host it annually moving across all regions of the country.

Nollywood movies have got recognition internationally but many still believe there is still room for improvement. Which areas do you think the improvement should be consistent?

The last five years have been great for Nollywood, especially with the influx of more money for productions because of streaming networks and corporate Nigeria’s investments in the industry. It can only get better. We have had our teething period as an industry, and now is the time to grow and consolidate our achievements. That said, a lot more investment is still needed. Also, we need more distribution channels to augment the existing ones.

What would it take for the Nigerian film industry to get to the Hollywood standard of making movies?

With what our films are doing on streaming networks in terms of numbers, all we need is good financing and better industry structures to match Hollywood, and we are getting there. Our inherent talent and creativity are not in doubt and have never been. We just need to harness that potential better.

The government has been asked to support the talent industry in many ways and on many occasions. As a stakeholder in the industry, where especially do you think government can help out?

I pray that the President Bola Tinubu administration can revisit the template former President Goodluck Jonathan had for Nollywood. The Goodluck Jonathan administration helped develop human capacity in the Nigerian film industry, and that in turn, opened the way for better funding and grants ac- cess. There is so much potential in the industry, and government input will make it better.

After COVID-19, many realised doing just one job may not always take care of daily expenses. Asides the annual BON Awards, what other careers are you into, or do you plan to go into?

Aside everything else that I do, I am a filmmaker. I produce movies, and not just films for entertainment purposes but historically relevant films that can become resource materials in the future. Among others, I have made films like ‘Yahaya The White Lion’, and ‘Last Man Standing’. There is another one that is in post-production, and I am going on set in a week or two in Ijebu for a fresh biopic. So, not only have I created a reward system for Nigerian filmmakers, I practise the craft.

Tell us a little about your school days. Back then, were you very ambitious and did you know you would end up in entertainment circles, or were you among the many young people back then that thought being a doctor or lawyer were the only careers?

I have always had a thing for entertainment. As a secondary school student, I was actively involved in the literary and debating society and even organised shows that were a hit at the time. My diverse pursuits in life have always been in the field of entertainment.

These days, it is becoming very hard to encourage young people to focus. How did you overcome peer pressure back then and what is the advice you would always give young Nigerians in present-day Nigeria?

One of the biggest influences on my life is my mother. Good parenting helped me a lot. To date, my mother is on my case to ensure that I focus and keep my eyes on the prize, ignoring all distractions. This is why my advice to Nigerian youths would come from that influence on my life; that they should focus on their goals. There is no easy path to success. The tried and tested pathways are hard work, consistency and fervent prayers. This combination is a fail-safe that ensures success.

You have produced many movies and biopics but have you ever thought about acting as a career?

I have done some film cameo appearances for fun but acting is not my thing at all. My interests lie more behind the camera than in front of it.

What is the main challenge movie producers face in Nigeria?

Finance and infrastructure. These two things are a big deal. It is easy to sit at home and criticise or compare our Nollywood movies with Hollywood films but whoever makes a movie in Nigeria is a magician. It is crazy, and filmmakers contend with a lot. Yet, against the odds, we make the film magic happen.

You have done so many strategic things to contribute your quota in the film industry. In 2021, you wrote a book, ‘This is Nollywood’. What inspired the book?

The lack of accurate and properly curated data. Many times, I have been called for information that naturally should be readily available for those who need it. But because we don’t have proper data and formal operational structures, this leaves a vacuum. For example, imagine someone needs to get in contact with a prominent Nolly- wood actor or actress. They simply look around and find the nearest person they know with ties to the industry.

Some would call me and say, “Seun, please how do we get to this actor and this filmmaker?” Or if they want to do something in the cinemas and they don’t know how to go about it. What usually happens in such a situation is that because I have the information, I ask them what they want precisely. So, I would be the one to talk to all the cinemas. This then creates a middleman situation.

But I believe that our industry as a whole would benefit from a faster and better way of doing business if a lot of people can access a lot of information about Nollywood. So, I came up with an idea to do a coffee table book for Nollywood. The idea is that when you have the book, you have access to the major things that go around in the industry. The book is called “This is Nollywood.” It has the profile of the major people, companies and agencies that are the bedrock of the industry.

So far would you say the book is meeting the objectives that made you write it in the first place?

Yes, gradually we are getting there.

Have you ever thought about going into politics before? What part of the government would you love to use your talent in?

For now, my politics is Nollywood, and my party is Best of Nollywood (BON).